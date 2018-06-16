Yoga Day 2018: Now, yoga must in schools and colleges on 21st of every month
State education minister has specified that if the 21st day of a month falls on a holiday, then Yoga Day should be observed either on the previous or the next day.
Mumbai: Schools in the state have been directed to celebrate Yoga Day on the 21st of every month. The state education ministry has informed all schools, colleges and universities to hold 30-minute yoga sessions on the 21st of every month to propagate and inculcate the importance and benefits of Yoga.
In addition to the celebration of international Yoga Day on June 21, institutes have been asked to conduct yoga sessions throughout the year on a regular basis. Vinod Tawde, state education minister of school education and sports, has specified that if the 21st day of a month falls on a holiday, then Yoga Day should be observed either on the previous day or the next.
Schools claimed yoga should not be forced on students but should be an option.
The principal of a school said, “We should not compel students to practise yoga but should provide it as an option just like any other sport. Yoga has tremendous benefits but forcing it upon students might make them lose interest in it.”
Some schools claim regular yoga sessions will help children stay fit physically, mentally and spiritually. Asha Vishu, a teacher said, “We should help students gain the benefits of yoga. If these sessions are conducted on a regular basis then students will get used to it and practise it even at home.”