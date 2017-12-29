Free Press Journal
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan gifts tractor, excavator to Afroz Shah for cleaning up Mumbai's Versova beach

Wow! Amitabh Bachchan gifts tractor, excavator to Afroz Shah for cleaning up Mumbai’s Versova beach

— By IANS | Dec 29, 2017 06:32 pm
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gifted environmentalist Afroz Shah an excavator and a tractor for cleaning up Versova beach here. Amitabh, who is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Thursday shared a series of photographs from the beach.

“The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life! Gifted an excavator and a tractor for Versova Beach clean up,” Big B captioned the images.

Shah shared the images too, saying it’s a gift from a “dear friend”.

“Our dear Amitabh Bachchan gifted us a Jungli excavator and tractor by Escorts Group. Today the engines were fired by him. Love and love and love for holding our hands tight. Sir, you are a torch of light in this fight to beat pollution,” Shah tweeted.

This is not the first time a celebrity has lent his support for the beach clean up. Previously, actors like Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza have supported the cause.

