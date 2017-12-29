Wow! Amitabh Bachchan gifts tractor, excavator to Afroz Shah for cleaning up Mumbai’s Versova beach

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has gifted environmentalist Afroz Shah an excavator and a tractor for cleaning up Versova beach here. Amitabh, who is a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Thursday shared a series of photographs from the beach.

“The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life! Gifted an excavator and a tractor for Versova Beach clean up,” Big B captioned the images.

T 2755 – The joy of gifting for a cause as noble as the one I did today is the most satisfying experience of life .. !! Gifted an Excavator and a Tractor for Versova Beach clean up .. !! pic.twitter.com/j5DLLndE9s

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2017

Shah shared the images too, saying it’s a gift from a “dear friend”.

“Our dear Amitabh Bachchan gifted us a Jungli excavator and tractor by Escorts Group. Today the engines were fired by him. Love and love and love for holding our hands tight. Sir, you are a torch of light in this fight to beat pollution,” Shah tweeted.

Week 115 – Marine Litter chronicle. Our dear @SrBachchan gifted us a Jungli excavator and tractor by @escortsgroup Today the engines were fired by him. Love and love and love for holding our hands tight. Sir , you are a torch of light in this fight to #BeatPollution . pic.twitter.com/0PKSG46Cvx — Afroz Shah (@AfrozShah1) December 28, 2017

This is not the first time a celebrity has lent his support for the beach clean up. Previously, actors like Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza have supported the cause.