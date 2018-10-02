Would never give Modi a clean chit, says Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Controversy continues to rage Sharad Pawar, the president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He has been accused of ‘defending’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the controversial Rafale jet deal. He has however refuted the allegations, saying he would never give Modi a clean chit.

Addressing a victory rally at Beed on Monday, Pawar said, “Some people have criticised me saying I supported Modi. I have not supported Modi and will never do that,” Pawar said while addressing a party meeting in the Marathwada region. He said, “Their government bought the aircraft and I am saying aloud, the government should explain this deal to the Parliament how the purchase cost rose from Rs 650 crore per plane to Rs 1600 crore.”

In an interview to a Marathi channel Pawar said, “People don’t doubt PM’s intentions in the Rafale deal.” This led was followed by immediate resignations by two leaders, Tariq Anwar, one of the founder members of NCP and Munaf Hakim. Pawar’s comments were welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and party president Amit Shah had thanked Pawar for his comments. After being cornered by the media and Congress party, the NCP spokesperson promptly blamed the media for quoting Pawar out of context. Pawar at the Beed meeting reiterated the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Rafale deal and demanded the government share details of the prices of the 36 fighter jets. Pawar had also said there was no need to make public the technical details relating to the aircraft.

Political Capsules

= Congress Working Committee meeting at Sevagram Ashram, Wardha

at 11.15 am

Sakalp Rally of Congress at Circus Ground, Wardha at 3.45 pm

= Khadi Fest 2018 – an exhibition-cum-sale of Khadi products

At KVIC, Vile Parle (west) at 12.30 pm

= Lottery houses built by CIDCO to be inaugurated by CM Devendra Fadnavis

At CIDCO Bhavan, Seventh Floor, CBD Belapur, at 11 am