World’s most modern aircraft, Airbus A350, lands at Mumbai International Airport

Airbus A350-900 XWB, the world’s most modern aircraft, landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (Mumbai International Airport), on Friday. The aircraft, which landed at the Mumbai International airport for the first time, is owned by Ethopian Airlines, Africa’s leading aircraft service.

According to media reports, Airbus A350-900 XWB, the modern-age aircraft beauty, will fly daily and serve passengers on the direct Mumbai-Addis Ababa route, which hosts onward connections to more than 50 destinations on a vast intra-African network. The aircraft offers business, premium and economy classes to enhance the flying experience of the passengers. Also, for enhancing the flying experience of the passenger, the aircraft offers cabin interiors with high-definition touch screen, personal monitors with a wide selection of movies, wider seats and windows, advanced air conditioning technology and full LED mood lighting. Due its wing structure and fuselage made from carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer, the jetliner has the lowest twin engine noise, and also 25% lower emission level.

Earlier this week, the Ethiopian Airlines regional director for Indian Sub-continent Tadesse Tilahun told PTI, “The A350 is a game changing fleet. We are glad to be the first airline to serve our Indian customers with this latest aircraft from Mumbai. Moreover, to further strengthen the growing trade and commercial ties between the booming economies of India and Africa at large, we have started weekly freighter operation to Ahmedabad, our fifth cargo destination in India, from March 28.”

About Ethiopian Airlines

The pan-African airline currently operates twice daily with non-stop services to Ethiopian capital city of Addis Ababa from here with a 270-seater Boeing 787-8 plane. Ethiopian Airlines currently has three A350-900 XWB planes in operations while another 11 are on order. Ethiopian is the first African airline to own and operate this A350 aircraft from the European aviation major Airbus. At present, the airline operates 28 weekly flights to two key destinations in India — New Delhi and Mumbai.