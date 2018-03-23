World Water Day: By 2050, over 5bn could suffer water shortage across world, says UN Report

Mumbai: More than 5 billion people worldwide could suffer water shortages by 2050 due to climate change, increased demand and polluted supplies, according to a UN report on the state of the world’s water. The comprehensive annual study warns of conflict and civilisational threats unless actions are taken to reduce the stress on rivers, lakes, aquifers, wetlands and reservoirs.

“By 2050, between 4.8 billion and 5.7 billion people will live in areas that are water-scarce for at least one month each year, up from 3.6 billion today, while the number of people at risk of floods will increase to 1.6 billion, from 1.2 billion,” the report states. The World Water Development Report says positive change is possible, particularly in the key agricultural sector, but only if there is a move towards nature-based solutions that rely more on soil and trees than steel and concrete. India, in its vastness, has been witnessing such phenomenon in-and-out in some parts of the country, most noticably, in Rajasthan. Rajendra Krishna, a well-known water conservationist from Rajasthan has helped the state revive five rivers through water management. Humans use about 4,600 cubic km of water every year, of which 70% goes to agriculture, 20% to industry and 10% to households, says the report.