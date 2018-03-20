World Sparrow Day: This is why sparrow population is going down in Mumbai

It’s a sad news for bird lovers in the city that the population of sparrows is going down. There are various reasons behind the dwindling population of sparrows. High rise building and the modern architecture has reduced the spaces for the birds to build nests.

With growing population of other birds such as crows and pigeons have captured the remaining spaces left for building nests. The way groceries were handled earlier also made the difference. While stocking the grains, some grains would come out of the bag and the sparrows could feed on them.

Mr. Pramod Mane of the Sparrow Shelter NGO says that the architecture in the metro cities is are different as compared to other places. Hence there are less sparrows in the city.

He also said that pesticides is also one of the reasons that has caused in the depletion of the population of the sparrows. Mobile radiations and proper drinking facility has contributed to the issue.

There are ways we can find solutions to this problem By keeping fresh drinking water outside the house and providing food to the sparrows could help in increasing the population of the tiny birds. There’s a need of awareness in the city about the decreasing population of the bird in the city.