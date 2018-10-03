Free Press Journal
World Elder's Day: Colaba police visit homes of senior citizens

World Elder’s Day: Colaba police visit homes of senior citizens

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 03, 2018 08:55 am
world elder's day, colaba police homes of senior citizens, Colaba, Warmth, joy and cheer

Mumbai: The Colaba police on Monday celebrated World Elder’s Day with senior citizens. They brought joy and cheer in the lives of the elderly persons by going to their homes and greeting them with warmth and roses.

According to Vijay Dopavkar, senior police inspector, Colaba police station, “Some of them shared their problems of loneliness, health issues and financial issues. We heard them out patiently and we shall surely sort out as soon as possible. We gave them roses and greeted them to bring a smile on their faces. Their smiles gave us immense satisfaction.”

One of the elderly persons who has been ailing for sometime was also admitted to the hospital by the Colaba police, after the officials came to know about his plight and since his financial condition is not good. According to another official from Colaba police station, “Senior citizens are a major part of our society. They deserve respect and good treatment. It was a pleasure spending time with them.”


