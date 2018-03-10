World class museum at CSMT: Central Railway union body on relay hunger strike over shifting of headquarters

The plan to set up a rail museum inside the heritage wing at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) has taken pace, with some departments in that building being asked to relocate. The Central Railway is planning to build a new Headquarters near P.D’Mello road.

The CRMS (Central Railway Majdoor Sangh), who are on a relay hunger strike from 8th March, have questioned this move of the Central Railway. They have said that the upgradation and rehabilitation, and relocation work would cost around Rs 41 crore. They have also claimed that relocating and developing the new Headquarters near P. D’Mello road will cost around additional Rs 1500 crores by conservative estimates.

The union body, which is registered with National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), has further ridiculed the move by saying that the huge expenditure is wasteful and avoidable at this point of time when Indian Railways is struggling to recover from financial crisis. It also says that Central railway and Mumbai suburban section, in particular, needs important and crucial works which are awaited for completion due to paucity of funds. They are demanding that these awaited works to fast-tracked.

They have also raised the question of railwaymen being evicted from Railway quarters due to their dilapidated condition and lack of resources to rehabilitate the quarters. Railway minister Piyush Goyal, who marvelled at the Victorian Gothic architecture of the iconic building during his visits last year, has been tracking the developments in the museum project, which is being executed by Rites Ltd, a government undertaking.

Central Railway authorities couldn’t be reached for comments.