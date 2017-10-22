Workers’ strike illegal, rules HC

The facts of the case clearly discloses that because of the strike, life of people in the rural areas has heavily disturbed and virtually come to stand still… The employees cannot claim that they can take the society ransom by going on the strike and even if there is injustice to some extent , Justice Sandeep Shinde.

RULING! Court asks govt to constitute five-member committee, which should submit a report before Dec 22, 2017

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court came down heavily on the striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and asked them to resume work forthwith. The HC held their four-day strike as ‘illegal and bad in law.’

A vacation bench of Justice Sandeep Shinde heard two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) highlighting the woes of nearly seven-million citizens due to the sudden strike of the MSRTC employees.

Advocate Madhav Thorat, appearing in one of the PILs highlighted the ‘passive’ attitude of the government, which has ‘aggravated’ the situation across the state causing immense inconvenience to the daily commuters including children and senior citizens.

It may be recalled that the employees of the MSRTC had resorted to strike demanding the revision of their pay-scale in terms of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Having heard all the contentions, Justice Shinde said, “The facts of the case clearly discloses that because of the strike, life of people in the rural areas has heavily disturbed and virtually come to stand still. Judicial notice can be taken of the fact that since last four days, the commuters, children, patients, handicapped persons, senior citizens are facing immense difficulties and as such, transport system in the rural parts of the State has collapsed to the considerable extent.”

“The employees cannot claim that they can take the society ransom by going on the strike and even if there is injustice to some extent, they have to resort to machinery provided under different statutory provisions for redressal of their grievance. Also, since the services of the MSRTC are in the nature of public utility and the fact that the strike has caused immense inconvenience to the rural population, this Court is of the view that the strike by the employees is, prima-facie, illegal,” Justice Shinde added.

Accordingly, Justice Shinde has directed the employees to resume work forthwith.

Meanwhile, Justice Shinde has also asked the government to constitute a high-power committee consisting of five members before October 23. The court has asked this Committee to draw terms of reference and communicate the same to the employees’ union on October 24. Posting the matter for further hearing on January 10, the court has also asked the Committee to consider the interim pay revision of the employees on/or before November 15 and also to conclude its findings on/or before December 22, 2017 and submit a report of the same.