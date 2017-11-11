Women’s leadership is accepted easily among the lower strata of society: Pankaja Munde

Mumbai: Women’s leadership is accepted much easily among the lower strata of society, said Women, Child Welfare, Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde, during an event in the city. She added that the high strata is a little biased.

Munde was discussing about the condition of women, during a panel discussion at the Outlook’s WOW 2017. Recalling her childhood, she said that her father raised her sisters and her without any gender bias. “There was no gender bias issue then. When you are on field, you realise that lower strata of society accept women’s leadership easily but I think high strata is a little biased. This is my personal experience.”

Before her political stint, Munde was associated with non-profit organisations. She said, “I think women should be the financial centre of the family then only they will be respected.” She stated that the comment was based on the understanding she garnered while working with women. She stated that this conversation is not about demeaning men but is a fight for equality among humans. He asserted that men don’t have a super power, it’s only because the family is dependent on them that they get that extra status in society. “So, when women start earning they become the financial and strengthen their families.” This is followed by respect, she suggested. She strongly advocated the cause of skilling women to equip them.