Women more suited for sterilisation, feel men

A study, which was recently published in International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health, researchers from Mumbai Metropolitan Region, found out that only 16 percent of men accepted that vasectomy is a more effective method of sterilisation than tubectomy, while others claimed that it causes impotency, weakness, blood loss, restricts muscle movement and ability to do heavy work.

The study was conducted during November 2016 to April 2017, the researchers had selected 121 married men from Navi Mumbai area, who were between 21-50 years of age and had not undergone vasectomy in the past.

According to the researchers, 70.2 percent of men were aware of vasectomies, but 47.1 percent of respondents felt that men should not undergo a vasectomy.

A major reason for disapproval was, women are best suited for sterilization procedure (68.42 percent), it can make men Impotent (14.03 percent), it leads to general weakness and blood loss (13.03 percent), men can’t perform heavy work (11.5 percent) and fear of surgery (5.7 percent).

The doctors said awareness about sterilisation did not discourage the males from forcing their wives to undergo a tubectomy. Around 69.42 percent participants were of the opinion that contraception is wife’s responsibility alone and 58.7 percent of them had got tubectomy done for their wives.

Dr Rishikesh Wadke, Assistant Professor of MGM Medical College said the study was conducted with an aim to find out the on-field excuses, given by men to opt out of vasectomies. “Even in our study, only 16.5 percent men agreed that vasectomy is better than tubectomy,” added Dr Wadke.

The researchers also did not find any statistically significant association between the socio-economic status and awareness regarding vasectomy. “It is a general perception that lower socio-economic group is less aware of the male sterilization issue than their richer counterparts. However, the only difference we found was in the availability of resources and not approach towards the issue,” Dr Wadke added.

“Almost 50 percent of the men feel that their sexual urges or libido will be affected due to the procedure and a certain section of men also think that their wives may cheat on them if they undergo a vasectomy. While the issue and reasons differ from community to community, largely, Indian men are of the opinion that since women have a greater role in childbirth, they should be the one to undergo sterilisation,” said Dr Mundada.