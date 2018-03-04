Woman’s death in 2014: HC asks govt for report on action taken against accused

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to inform it of the action taken against hospital staff and others in connection with a woman’s death in 2014 after allegedly some antibiotics were administered to her. The woman, admitted in the civic-run K B Bhabha hospital died, and 27 others took ill after allegedly some antibiotics were administered to them.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Bharati Dangre also directed the state and municipal authorities to file an affidavit listing down the steps taken against the concerned supplier of the drugs to the hospital.

The bench was hearing a PIL seeking appropriate directions to the MCGM and state government following the said incident which occurred on August 18, 2014 at the Bhabha hospital in Kurla.

As per the plea, 28 women including the victim, were undergoing treatment for flu, typhoid, and such common ailments at the hospital when they suffered an allergic reaction after they were administered some antibiotics.

The women were immediately shifted to other hospitals. While the others recovered eventually, 47-year-old Saira Shaikh lost her life.

During the hearing conducted earlier this week, the petitioner, activist Ketan Tirodkar, contended that the hospital authorities had failed to take any action against the supplier and that the same supplier continued to provide the drugs to the hospital even now. MCGM’s counsel S U Kamdar, however, submitted that immediately after the incident, the civic body had constituted a committee to probe the incident.