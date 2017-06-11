Woman throws acid on ex-lover, arrested

A 25-year-old woman, who threw acid at her former boyfriend in Mumbai’s Goregaon, was arrested by the police on Friday.

The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital. The accused has been charged under Sections 326 A, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to police custody till June 14.

The couple had recently fought with each other, following which the man broke up with her.

Upset over the incident, she threw acid at the man’s face at the latter’s workplace. Om Singh Solanki, 26, and Meera Sharma had been in a relationship for four years. But Solanki broke up with Sharma recently.