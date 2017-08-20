Woman stabs hockey-player husband to death in Malad

Mumbai : The Maharashtra Police on Saturday registered a case against a woman after she allegedly stabbed her 52-year-old husband to death over reported family disputes.

The deceased has been identified as Appayya Chenanda.Chenanda was a former national level hockey player.The accused Amita was his second wife. She stabbed him brutally at least seven times. Police investigations revealed that in the fallout of the stabbing amita was injured herself. The injured Chenanda was taken to Siddharth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, sais senior inspector of Malad police station Sudhir Mahadik.

According to the police reports, the accused has also sustained injuries and admitted to Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai’s Kandivali area.

The complaint against the accused has been lodged by her own son Ganapati Chenanda. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Amita has not yet been arrested.

The incident took place at Agarwal Trinity Tower, Malad (West) in the afternoon. The wife stabbed Chenanda seven times. An investigation is underway. Further reports are awaited.