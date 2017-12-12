Woman robbed, pushed off local train: man arrested

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was today arrested for allegedly robbing and pushing a young woman off the ladies compartment of a suburban train in Navi Mumbai on the night of December 3.

Santosh Bhikaji Kekan, resident of Mharal village in Shahad tehsil of neighbouring Thane district, was held from a hotel at Shil-phata, Kalyan, a senior police official said.

Kekan had fled from his home in Mharal village.

According to the complaint lodged by the 19-year-old woman, as she was travelling in the ladies compartment of south Mumbai-bound train on the night of December 3, a man entered the compartment around 11.50 pm, and robbed her of her two mobile phones, ear-rings and a purse.

As she tried to resist, he pushed her off the train while it was entering the Juinagar station in Navi Mumbai.

The woman fell on railway track and sustained multiple injuries, while the man fled.

Police zeroed in on the culprit through a CCTV footage showing him alighting from a car outside the Mansarovar railway station on the same night. Kekan was identified by tracing the car’s owner.

Further probe is on.