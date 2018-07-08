Woman injured in bridge collapse dies

Mumbai : After three days of battling for her life, Andheri bridge collapse victim Asmita Katkar, 35, succumbed to her injuries in Cooper Hospital on Saturday. According to the hospital, Asmita’s health started to deteriorate on Saturday afternoon and she breathed her last at 6.30 pm.

Cooper Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Sukhdeve said, “Her health started deteriorating late on Saturday morning and we tried our best but could not save her. We have sent her body for post mortem”.

On July 3, a part of Gokhale bridge, which connects Andheri East and West, collapsed, injuring five people, of whom two were critical. Katkar was returning home after dropping her son to school around 7.30 am, like everyday. When the bridge collapsed, she fell and was trapped under the debris and slipped into vegetative state after suffering multiple brain contusions. She had been kept under observation for 72 hours.

The condition of the other seriously-injured victim, Vile Parle resident Manoj Mehta, 52, is also cause for concern.

“Currently he is on ventilator, his kidney function has been affected. But overall, he has shown minor improvement and was operated for spine injuries on the day of the collapse and has since remained sedated,” said a senior doctor.

Railways has announced ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to Asmita’s family. Also, all the medical expenses will be borne by the railways and all help will be extended to them for getting compensation through the railway claims tribunal.