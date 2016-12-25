Woman in chopper crash dies

Mumbai : The 31-year-old Vrinda Modi, who received 50 percent during helicopter crash in Goregaon (east) on December 11, succumbed to her severe burn injuries on Saturday morning.

“Vrinda was doing well and recovering but she had developed severe infection in her body in the last two days. We tried best antibiotic medicines but she could not respond to those medicines and succumbed to the severe burn injuries on Saturday somewhere between 9 and 11 am,” Dr. Sunil Keshwani, Medical Superintendent of National Burns Centre told The Free Press Journal.

“She had received 50 percent burns in the incident. The upper part of her body, both the hands as well as back were severely burnt,” said Dr. Keshwani and said there was superficial burn injury on her face.

Her body was taken in an ambulance to her in-laws house in Yogi Nagar, Borivali (west) at 7:15pm. All the family members, friends, etc made beeline to her residence in the evening.

After performing certain rituals at home the body was taken to Daulatnagar electric crematorium in Borivali east.

Vrinda and her husband Riteish had hired a private copter from Aman Aviation for joyride on their marriage anniversary. But it turned out to be fatal, as chopper crashed in Aarey colony of Goregaon east leaving pilot Prafulla Mishra dead before his admission to the hospital and leaving the couple and technician Sanjeev Shankar on board severely injured.

All of them were admitted to ICCU of SevenHills hospital of Andheri east where Riteish succumbed to his injuries on December 13. On the same day, Vrinda was shifted to National Burns Centre in Airoli and the technician was discharged from the hospital.

The couple has left two-and-a-half year old boy Arif behind and he will be looked after by his grandparents, who were visibly depressed with the sudden demise of Vrinda and Riteish.

“It was their secret plan to go for joyride as none of us were informed about their celebration in the air on their marriage anniversary,” said Mukul Parikh, father-in-law of Riteish’s elder sister Preeti.

“We got to know about the incident only through media reports,” added Parikh, and added that they were very decent couple. “Her sister in a medical practitioner in Ahmedabad and she immediately reached Mumbai after hearing the news,” said Parikh.

Armed with MBA degree, Vrinda was working as an executive in Colgate Palmolive whereas Riteish was Chartered Accountant in Sony TV.

The bereaved family has yet not registered any case against the Aman Aviation, but Parikh said, “We were busy in the hospital and were expecting their fast recovery. After consulting all the key family members the case will be registered if it is unanimously decided.”