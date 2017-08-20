Woman faints in Bhayandar after her hair is chopped

Bhayandar : Close on the heels of incidents of women’s hair being chopped off in Bhiwandi, a similar case has now been reported from Bhayandar on Saturday morning, triggering a state of fear and panic amongst local residents in the region, especially women who are now scared to step out of their homes alone.

The incident was reported from the Ganesh Dewal Nagar, a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west) at around 8 am on Saturday. The woman identified as Dashrathi Lodh (36) was washing utensils outside her tenement, when an unidentified person chopped of her hair and vanished. A terrified Dashrathi fell unconscious due to the shock, following which neighbours rushed her to a nearby municipal hospital in Tembha.

Although she regained consciousness after a few hours, the woman is still to overcome the severe trauma. When contacted, senior police inspector Rajendra Kamble said, “We have come to know about the incident and our personnel have been sent to the hospital to make inquiries with the affected woman and her family to know the facts. However, no one has come ahead and registered a case yet.” “We were shocked to see the woman lying unconscious and the chopped hair braids lying on the floor besides her. We immediately rushed to hospital,” said Dharmendra Saroj, a neighbour.

Earlier this week, similar incidents were reported from Bhiwandi and Dombivali, sparking viral messages on WhatsApp about evil forces looking for long hair for black magic rituals.