Woman challenges Shariat in High Court

Mumbai : The Islamic laws have three different modes of ‘talaq’ at the instance of a husband. The modes – Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and the infamously triple talaq – Talaq-e-Biddat. The triple talaq is no more an option for Muslim men after the Supreme Court ruling in August last year.

Now, the other two modes of talaq (Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan) are under scanner. Not only these modes, but also the practice of polygamy, bigamy and nikah halala are likely to be examined by the Bombay High Court.

This comes after a city-based woman moved the HC earlier this week challenging provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat), insofar it permits polygamy, bigamy and nikah halala.

Interestingly, the woman has sought declaration of nikah halala as an offence on par with rape. The lady petitioner (name changed to protect her identity) has challenged the provisions of the

Shariat claiming it violates her right to equality, right to dignified life and her right to practice and follow her religion.

“A ban on polygamy has long been the need of the hour in the interest of public order and health. This practice also wreaks havoc to the lives of many divorced women and their children, especially those belonging to weaker economic sections of society. It has been recognised as an evil plague similar to sati and has also been banned by law in India for all but Muslim citizens,” her petition reads.

“Unfortunately, even in the 21st Century, polygamy continues to vex Muslim women notwithstanding that such practice poses extremely serious health, social, economic, moral and emotional risks. The priests like imams and maulvis support and authorise practices like nikah halala and polygamy. These priests are grossly misusing their position, influence and power to subject Muslim women to such practices, which treat them as chattel,” the petition further reads.

The woman petitioned the HC through her advocate Nitin Satpute seeking a declaration that practices of polygamy, bigamy, nikah halala and talaq-e-ahsan and talaq-e-hasan are unconstitutional and violate the right to equality and dignified life.

According to Advocate Satpute his client’s husband (name withheld) who is a renowned developer in the city had met her through Instagram in April last year. “He married my client but did not inform her that he was already married twice. It was only after a few months of the marriage, my client learnt that he was already married and had divorced his first wife but not the second one. And my client became his third wife,” Satpute said.

In her petition, she has claimed that her husband prepared a ‘bogus’ divorce certificate.

“The Shariat, by providing for application of Muslim personal law in matters relating to marriage of Muslims, conveys a wrong impression that law sanctions the sinful form of talaq and the practice of halala and polygamy, which is grossly injurious to fundamental rights of married Muslim women,” the petition goes on to state.