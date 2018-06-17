Woman arrested for duping job seekers

Thane: Navi Mumbai police have arrested a woman for allegedly cheating young job seekers to the tune of several lakhs of rupees on the false promise of providing employment, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti Extortion Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested the woman, identified as Jayashri Date, on Thursday.

“Based on a complaint lodged by a victim in Satara district, an offence was registered against a group of people, including the woman, who ran a recruitment agency in Navi Mumabi,” DCP Crime Tushar Doshi of the Navi Mumbai police said.

“They had taken Rs 5.50 lakh from the victim in May 2016 promising to give her a job as a constable in RPF, Kolkata. They even sent a posting letter and other documents to her last year, which turned out to be fake. They later shut their office and fled,” he said.

An offence has been registered against them with the APMC police station under various IPC sections including 420 (cheating) and 465 (forgery).

The woman’s husband, Sunil Date, and other accused- Deepak Singh, Manish Singh and one Sadique- are still absconding, police said. “They had cheated several other job seekers in a similar fashion, promising jobs to them in RPF, Railways and JNPT,” Doshi said. Further investigation is on.