Woman and grandson killed in hit-and-run accident in Pune

Pune: An elderly woman and her grandson were killed and one person was injured Wednesday night after a speeding SUV dashed into them, police said. The driver of the speeding vehicle fled the scene abandoning his car after the incident, which took place in Chandannagar area here at around 7:30pm, and efforts were on to nab him, an official said Thursday.

“Kantabai Sonune (61) and her grandson Nayan Mokale (11) sustained grievous injuries after being hit by the speeding vehicle. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries,” said a Chandannagar police station official. The vehicle also hit two other vehicles in the incident, he added. He informed that a case has been registered against the unidentified car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.