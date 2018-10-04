With petrol at Rs 92 cut in fuel prices makes no difference: Maharashtra Congress

Mumbai: The reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre in petrol and diesel prices announced by the Maharashtra government Thursday would not give much relief to people, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan has said.

“Current prices (of petrol) are around Rs 92 per litre. So the price cut does not make any difference. There should be a substantial reduction,” Chavan told PTI when asked for his reaction. Petrol and diesel should be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax, Chavan said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced a Rs 2.50 a litre cut in petrol and diesel prices.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also asked state governments to follow suit by cutting sales tax or VAT on fuel. The BJP-led government in Maharashtra announced reduction in prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre.

“Maharashtra government also decided to give additional relief of Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol to give a total benefit of Rs 5 per litre in the state,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated.