With Google’s help, IIT-B student develops tech to aid Dharavi shops

Mumbai : A student from Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IIT-B) has in collaboration with counterparts in Swansea University, UK, developed a ‘physical web’ for shops in Dharavi to promote their business and change the perception about this area which is known for housing one of the largest slums in the world.

As part of the project, 100 devices called ‘beacons’ which are being provided by Google, will be installed in shops in Dharavi.

As of now, 30 leather goods shops have been installed with each of these devices which are the size of a carom striker. A customer can view on his smartphone what the shop has to offer if he has kept the internet and location settings on in his phone while in the proximity of such a beacon-enabled shop. Going further, beacons will be installed in Kumbharwada – the potters’ colony and in garment shops of the area.

The shopkeepers were reluctance at first, being new to this technology. “There was some resistance, but it is understandable as they are not used to these devices. They have just begun using a smartphone and computers,” said Chinmay Parab, a student of interaction design at IIT-B who has been working on the project for the past eight months.

Apart from promoting business for these shops, the project aims to study how emerging users like these shopkeepers will respond to a new technology. It will study the adoption patterns, problems faced by users and also help change the way such beacons are manufactured and designed. The project is a part of Google’s Internet of Things Technology Research Award which gives students access to 100 beacon devices designed to allow any smart device to interact with real-world objects — in this case, shops in Dharavi, without having to download any applications.

“I have developed an attachment for the people of Dharavi as I interned in an NGO there for two months. I want this project to go beyond being on paper and actually benefit the people,” Parab said.

Shops are given a poster that asks people to turn on their bluetooth device to experience the physical web. Also, the project is being publicised using various platforms of social media. “As the beacons have been installed for only a week now, shopkeepers are not able to understand its usefulness at this point. It generally takes up to six or seven months for new users to take to get comfortable with technology,” he added.