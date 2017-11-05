With FYJC admission process over, 20 students’ careers remain in limbo

Mumbai : Over 20 students are still waiting to secure admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) though the centralised online admission process has been shut. These students are in a fix because they have now been directed to approach the state government as the process has ended and the academic year has already begun.

The FYJC admissions process was conducted by the state education department for four months starting from July. The department conducted around nine admission rounds and all students wanting to secure admissions had to apply through this process. There was no offline admission process this year as directed by the state government.

Despite these several rounds, these 20 students have not been able to secure admissions. BB Chavan, Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai region, told the Free Press Journal, “We conducted several rounds time and again to give multiple chances to students to apply for admissions. Around 15 to 20 students have not been able to secure admissions. We have directed them to approach the state government at the Mantralaya as we have vacant seats in a number of junior colleges.”

These students approached the state education department as colleges denied offline admissions. A senior officer of the department said, “These students like many other did not understand the online admission process which is why they are still waiting. And as there was no provision of offline admissions the colleges cannot award them admission directly.”

The colleges have already begun the academic year and have finished one unit test and first semester examination as well. A principal said, “We began our academic year in August as the admission process was delayed. We could not waste time as the Diwali vacations were round the corner and we had to shut for few days.”