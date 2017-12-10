Winter session: NCP-Congress ready weapons against govt

Nagpur : The opposition Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is full of ammunition with issues such as failure to implement loan waiver scheme, mess by Information and Technology department while making list of beneficiaries of loan waiver, death of farmers by pesticides and firing at agitating farmers in Ahmednagar district. These major issues would make the winter session stormy at Nagpur which will begin from December 11.

The opposition Congress and NCP made it clear that they have sufficient issues against ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and they will raise it in both the Houses of the session.

Dhananjay Munde, leader of Opposition in State Legislative Council said, the two dozen farmers who died by inhalation of pesticides in Yeotmal district are the victims of negligence of the BJP- Shiv Sena government. Instead of taking any action against pesticide companies, the state is just giving warning to manufacturers.”

Munde blamed that the ruling BJP receives huge donation from the BT cotton seeds manufacturers and pesticides manufacturers. Hence, the state is shielding them.

“The state government has cheated farmers by showing glossy picture of loan waiver scheme. However, lakhs of farmers do not get benefit of Rs 1.5 lakh as loan waiver scheme. In fact some farmers received less than Rs 1000 and even that bank has withdrawn such amount from the account of farmers, said Munde.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of Opposition in state legislative Assembly said that Fadnavis government failed to tackle farmers loan waiver issue and the protest of farmers.

“The home department led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is against the farmers and used pallet gun to fire against them.” “This loved the government is anti-farmers,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the winter session, opposition NCP and Congress will bring the morcha at Vidhan Bhavan on December 12. Opposition will try to show their combined strength to the ruling BJP-Sena alliance government.

Defamatory picture of Sule: CP seeks action

Mumbai: One of the spokesperson of the National Congress Party (NCP) has written a letter to the senior Police Inspector of Colaba, complaining about the defamation picture of Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament and Leader of NCP was published on a web page by some miscreants.

The spokesperson in a letter stated, “I have come across a picture published on a web page by the name ‘Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra’ on which one Lokesh Bavankar and four others have been tagged in a picture of MP Supriya Sule with comments in bubbles.”