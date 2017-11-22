Will soon cap fares of Ola, Uber in the forthcoming winter session, Maharashtra government tells Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court was on Tuesday informed by the Maharashtra government that it would soon cap the fares for the app-based Ola and Uber vehicles. The government told the HC it would decide on fixing the maximum and minimum fares for such service providers during the forthcoming winter session of the state’s Legislative Assembly.

A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Girish Kulkarni was informed that the government would table the recommendations of the expert committee, before the assembly during the winter session, which would be held in Nagpur, next month.

Additional Government Pleader (AGP) J W Mattoos informed the judges that the government requires some time to go through the report submitted by the expert committee suggesting fixation of minimum and maximum fares for Ola and Uber vehicles. He also assured the judges that the government would not take any coercive action against such vehicles for at least eight weeks.

Having heard the submissions, Justice Kemkar granted eight weeks time to the government to examine the committee’s report and decide on the fare fixation. The judges have now posted the matter for further hearing after eight weeks. The judges were hearing a batch of petitions filed by drivers of vehicles operating on the Ola and Uber software. The drivers had challenged the newly proposed Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, 2017 which prohibit these drivers to ply their vehicles inside Mumbai. According to these new rules, such app-based vehicles would be permitted only under one provision that compels them to obtain local license like the kaali-peeli taxis and for that too, the drivers will have to pay at least 10 times more than the kaali-peeli cabs.