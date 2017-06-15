Will Mumbai ever be Pothole free? These pictures make it look doubtful!

This monsoon, motorists will not experience a bumpy ride as most of the roads that would repeatedly develop potholes have been fixed, claimed the municipal corporation. However, the family members of those who died in pothole-related accidents said heavy showers could prove the BMC’s claims.

As already monsoon has arrived in the city, the officials at the Brihanmumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are in a race against time to complete its pre-monsoon work and make the roads, highways in the city ready for the rains. As of 31 May, while it claims to have repaired all 114 Priority I roads, by their own admission they have been able to repair only 33% of the 268 Priority II roads in the city. BMC claims it has fixed 114 roads most prone to flooding, but with these pictures, we can say much of the work is shoddy.





Every year, the city faces chronic water-logging and brutal traffic jams due to potholes, broken roads, uneven paver blocks and garbage and gutter overflowing. This year, the BMC has taken up two kinds of repairs: The usual ‘project works’ where roads are fixed from base layer and resurfacing where only the top layer is scraped and relaid. Resurfacing work is being carried out on roads that report repeated pothole complaints. Earlier, the BMC had taken up the challenge to make Mumbai pothole-free this monsoon but looking at these pictures, it seems like BMC has not focused on maintaining the roads it has already repaired, which will worsen the situation. Mumbai roads have always posed problems for Mumbaikars, and the city has never managed to get a permanent solution to fix potholes or badly shapes roads. Well! looking at the picture we can say that this year too Mumbaikar’s will have to make their way from the flooded water.