Will have discussions with allies before expansion: BJP

Mumbai: Allies will be taken into confidence before the proposed expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet, a senior BJP minister on Monday said. “Names of the new ministers will be finalised after holding talks with our allies,” finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis has returned from the foreign tour and he has decided to go ahead with the cabinet expansion. So expansion is in the offing,” Mungantiwar said. Though he didn’t name the Shiv Sena, his statement about holding talks with “allies” could be seen as intended to placate the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

While Thackeray has said on several occasions that the Sena would fight all future elections on its own, BJP leaders have stated that they would like to keep the alliance intact in the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.