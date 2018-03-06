Wildlife Tragedy: In just 2 months, 18 leopards die in Maharashtra

Mumbai: First it was tigers, now it is leapords. The two species targetted by the poachers and sometimes utter negligence by drivers who have run over these animals. In Maharashtra itself, 18 leopards have either been killed by poachers or in accidents in the last two months, according to Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). The figures are calculated from January 1 to March 1 of the year.

On an average, one leopard has died every day in India since January, the WPSI data revealed. Maharashtra recorded the second highest deaths while Uttarakhand recorded the highest. “The state recorded highest cases of poaching and road kill in the last two months. It is unusual for any state to record so many poaching cases in merely two months. In fact, the death record for the whole country in the same period is alarming. Some strict measures have to be taken to curb the situation,” said M Maranco of WPSI.

The state has seen seven cases of leopard poaching, two cases of leopard skin seizure and four cases of leopard deaths in road and train accidents since January. Meanwhile, poaching and illegal trade of leopard parts accounted for 38 per cent of leopard deaths in the country. There were eight road-kill cases in these two months across India.