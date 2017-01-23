Who will going to win Dadar- Matunga in BMC Elections 2017?

Mumbai: As BMC elections are coming ahead in February 2017. All the major parties Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) are gearing up to fight for the same. The BJP are trying to do alliance with Shiv Sena for the polls but are having a tough time coming to any sort of consensus in regard to the number of seats.

On the other side, MNS was trying to bring his engine on track so that he can also win some seats during BMC elections. This election is very important for MNS. But, after coming to know that Shiv Sena is doing politics with MNS, and is trying to eye whichever seat that they have won in 2016 elections. In this the BJP has not not left any single point to give tough fight to Shiv Sena.

Here we bring the list of 182, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194 wards from which the leader of Shiv Sena, MNS and BJP are going to fight in the upcoming BMC elections, in February 2017.

182: Shiv Sena– Milind Vaidya

MNS– Sandeep Deshpande, Shraddha patil, Rajan Parkar

BJP– Vilas Ambekar

190: MNS – Bharti Tandel

BJP- Sheetal Gambhir Desai, Rajshri Shirwadkar

191: Shiv sena– Vishakha Raut, Dipali Sane.

MNS- Swapna Deshpande

BJP- Medha Somaiya, Ulka Thakur, Manasvi Shivalkar

192: Shiv Sena: Aalekha Chaurge, Sayali Vichare, Swati Patankar.

MNS– Snehal Jadhav.

BJP- Vaibhavi Bhatkar

193: Shiv Sena– Hemangi Varlikar, Seema Shivalkar.

BJP- Jayant Naate

194: Shiv Sena- Samadhan Sarvankar, Mahesh Sawant, Nishikant Shinde.

MNS- Santosh Dhuri.

BJP– Sandesh Jadhav.