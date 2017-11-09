Who is ‘BEST’ dancer Madhavi Juvekar? Find out here

Mumbai: In a shocking video which went viral on the social media in which Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST)’s staff are seen dancing like there is no tomorrow in the Wadala depot, Mumbai. However, when you will watch this video carefully then you will find out that, the staffer is seen throwing currency notes at a woman, who can be seen dancing in an obscene way.

Watch the video here:

The video shows both men and women dancing in an obscene way, tossing currency notes in the air, and at each other, a vulgar form of celebration disrespecting the institution which is facing a severe financial crisis. But do you know who is that lady on whom all people are throwing notes? Well, she is none other than famous Marathi TV and film actress Madhavi Juvekar.

Madhavi Juvekar predominantly works in Marathi TV serials as well as films. We can see, Madhavi dancing like a party girl, but do you know she is also the BEST employee.

Madhavi began her career in 2009 with the Marathi film Gosht Choti Dongraevadhi. She has also been seen in Jhing Chik Jhing, Superstar.

Moreover, the actress has also worked in Hindi film like Ship of Theseus. Interestingly, Madhavi has come into the limelight with her solid appearances in the Marathi comedy show Fu Bai Fu.

Well, the video which went viral on the social networking sites is said to be the celebration of Dussehra, which is usually organised in every government office. However, this insane celebration created major havoc among the masses.

But, when Madhavi was asked about this video, she told Mumbai Live that, “Notes in the video are plastic made notes of ‘Children Money Bank’. In fact, the program was for just entertainment, it has been portrayed in a wrong way. I won’t dance on real currency notes in my life. We have danced in different-different ways. But in this video, we have done ‘Kacchi Dance’. With that, we have done many folk dances like garba, jogwa and mangalagaur (Marathi folk dance). Usually, in Kacchi Dance form, dancer supposed to keep money on their forehead and dance. Moreover, in it, the dancer has to take out notes from other dancer’s mouth. But just to slander me, this incident came out. However, BEST authorities are always there for me.”

Well, let’s see how people react to her video.