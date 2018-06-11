When it Rains in Mumbai! These pictures capture the Mumbai Monsoon in all its glory

Mumbai rains are back in action as the weather is decked up with clouds overpowering Mr. Sun. Even though Mumbai rains may be one hell of a hectic time for commuters, let’s not forget that every cloud has a silver lining. Monsoon is more than just puddles and umbrellas. It is a celebratory weather that cherishes simple things such as a hot cuppa of chai, a scrumptious vada pav or sizzling corn on the cob. While Mumbaikars are busy with their non-stop routine, let’s take a moment and adore some tantalising pictures captured in this gloomy weather.



