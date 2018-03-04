W(h)ater we waiting for? Mumbai’s rivers need a lot more care

Mumbai : Peeved at the sorry state of the rivers, Rajendra Singh, known as ‘Waterman of India’, said, “A river is like mother… They are now in the proverbial intensive care unit. People should make them breathe again.” The Ramon Magsaysay award winner said that mere slogans and speeches won’t turn a nullah (drain) into nadi (river).

The ever-expanding urban sprawl has caused the Mithi to narrow further. Crores of rupees have been set aside to revive these rivers. But lack of implementation means these water bodies continue to deteriorate, leaving India with more sewage drains than freshwater stocks.

Rajendra Singh, who is called the waterman of India, said, “A river is like mother. I am glad to see that people are concerned about the city’s mothers. They are now in the proverbial intensive care unit. People should make them breathe again.”

The Ramon Magsaysay award winner, who also received the Stockholm Water prize, said mere slogans and speeches won’t turn a nullah (drain) into nadi (river). He said he was peeved at the sorry state of once-clean rivers. “If we just participate in the march and leave for homes, it will just be a morning walk. We have to act and action should come from within,” he added.

Avinash Kubal, deputy director, Maharashtra Nature Park, said the ignorance is the biggest issue and that there is no time to dawdle but act on the piquant situation that has risen.

“If people see a nullah, they think it is to litter. That level of understanding is fatal for the ecosystem. It also gives rise to many diseases as well. People living near the rivers are more prone to diseases than others due to foul smell and unclean water intake. This is bound to happen unless there is ample education of water safety. People should understand that every natural flow of water is a source of water,” Kubal said.

Kubal also added that initiatives like ‘River Anthem’, the Amruta Fadnavis song to save rivers, will help people in some or the other way. “People who were not aware of the fact that rivers ever existed in Mumbai, will now be aware. But you cannot litter your heart out and say it is government’s job to revive the rivers. Why blame the government if we are the ones who throw garbage in rivers? How is our apathy for water bodies jusified and government taking no initiation punishable,” he asked.

Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North constituency, said people are indifferent towards the dying rivers as they are getting water in their taps. “Turn on the tap and people get water. These facilities have made people turn their backs on rivers, ponds, lakes and other water bodies,” he said.

The four Forgotten Rivers Of the city

Poisar River

During the time of India’s independence, an erstwhile river in Kandivli was chosen for the filming of a song sequence of the musically path-breaking film ‘Shehnai’. Filmed in the year 1947, the song from the film mirrors the handsome past of a river that once was. The clean, fragrant, and sweet waters have long since lost their spirit. The river begins from SGNP and passes through the Marve creek before emptying into the Arabian Sea. Today the Kandivli nullah bears an ominous look.

Dahisar River

Located at the northern edge of the city, the Dahisar river is 12 kms long. Right outside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) is a filthy dhobi ghat where even hospital and hotel linens are washed and bleaching powder and soap are freely released into it. Just 500 meters ahead of the ghat, untreated sewage water from residential complexes is also dumped into the river and the stench is unbearable. A closer look at the banks show that it is littered with human excreta.

Oshiwara River

Oshiwara River begins in the Aarey Milk Colony, cuts through the Goregaon hills, across the Colony before emptying into the Malad Creek. A cocktail of industrial pollutants empty into it as it crosses the industrial estates, slums and cattle-sheds lining its bank in raw sewage. The river is highly polluted and encroachments have shrunk it to a narrow stream. Proposals were floated after the 2005 deluge hit Mumbai to introduce biogas plant which will convert waste into energy but no action has been taken as yet.

Mithi River

The Mithi river flows for 17.8 km before ending up at the Mahim Bay and into the Arabian Sea. The Mithi’s long journey sees it go through cramped slums and squatters at Morarji Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Dharavi, and the industrial and residential complexes of Powai, Sakinaka, Kurla and Mahim. Morarji Nagar constitutes its north end. Flowing at an altitude of 246 metres above sea level, the Mithi originates in the hills to the east of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Persian Cats

The Persian cat is a long-haired breed of cat characterized by its round face and short muzzle. It is sometimes called the Longhair or Persian Longhair.

Lifespan: 15 years (Captivity)

Feral Cats

A feral cat is a cat that has been born to other ferals or from stray cats as opposed to domesticated cats. These ferals are unaccustomed to human interaction. They often live outdoors in colonies in locations where they can access food and shelter.

Lifespan: 12-15 years