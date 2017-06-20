What an Idea! Mumbai’s railway stations could soon resemble a five-star complex

Imagine Mumbaikars. What if our railway stations have parking like malls, a plush coffee house, where before taking the escalator to the platform you will get a takeaway cappuccino. Or Mumbai Metro-like trains with automatic door slides and you walking into a cool, comfortable furnished compartment. I guess too fancy for a Mumbai local, isn’t it? Well, according to the Indian Railways, this is soon going to be reality.

If everything goes according to plan, Mumbai’s railway stations could be in for a swanky makeover. Mumbai’s Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Borivali, Bandra Terminus and Mumbai Central stations have been identified for a Rs 10,000 crore transformation that will make the stations look nothing short of a five-star complex.

Tata Realty, Shapoorji Pallonji, IL&FS, Reliance Infrastructure, Raheja Group and Essel Infra are among those developers. The stations will be redeveloped under the Swiss Challenge method, where proposals are invited online and rivals can offer counter-bids.

Railways has engaged EY as consultant for its market outreach programme. Indian Railways plans to redevelop 400 major stations, envisaging a minimum investment of Rs 1 lakh crore. The Swiss challenge method cuts the long-drawn tendering process currently used by the railways. An expert committee will accept the best proposal and the original proposer will get an opportunity to match it.

The builders will get commercial exploitation rights for railway land for 45 years in lieu of redeveloping and modernising the existing stations. The semi-privatisation plan will include 18 other stations from across India. According to officials, the transformed railway stations will comprise a five-star hotel, malls, commercial office spaces and eateries. They will also include escalators, elevators, self-ticketing counters, executive lounges, luggage screening machines, walkways and holding areas for passengers, among other facilities. The focus is on transit-oriented development, where various public modes of transport will intersect with each other.

The government is taking various steps to increase private sector participation in upgradations and modernisation of Indian Railways. Niti Aayog, the government’s think tank, has suggested measures such as flexible design and lease payment norms to ensure wider private sector participation in station redevelopment. It recommended that the station redevelopment gets infrastructure project status, enabling easy and economical borrowing from banks.