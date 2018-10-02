Weekend discount on ticket fare for children on Mumbai Metro-I

Mumbai: It is fun time for children travelling on Mumbai Metro-I on the weekends. The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited’s (MMOPL) corridor on Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar has announced a promotional fare for children below the age of 12 years. Moreover, in a rather bizarre discount, children under three feet will be able to travel free of charge along with their parents.

Children will be able to travel at a discounted price of Rs 5 for single journey and Rs 10 for return journey on weekends, beginning this week. The existing fares are Rs 10, 20, 30, and 40 for single journey depending on the distance travelled.

Earlier, the child fare was as per the rates applicable to adult commuters. An MMOPL spokesperson said, “We have introduced the special fare for children on weekends to experience the first Metro of Mumbai. Children being quick learners can adapt to this transport if enjoyed their travel.”

The Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro ferries more than 3.50 lakh commuters daily during weekdays. Earlier, MMOPL and the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) had proposed to increase the fare for Metro-I. However, the Bombay High Court had quashed the recommendation of FFC, and had directed them to form a new committee.

Apparently, the FFC had recommended the new fare to be between Rs 10 to Rs 110, while the MMOPL had proposed a slab of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 25, Rs 35 and Rs 45 for single journeys. However, officials from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said a new FFC will be formed soon which will recommend a new fare slab.

A MMRDA official said, “We have nominated a member from the state government in order to form the new committee. Now, it is up to the Central government to nominate the remaining members who will study the project, and recommend a new fare slab, if necessary.”