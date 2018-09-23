We will replace Congress in Maharashtra and become main Opposition, like in Punjab: AAP Maha chief Brigadier Sudhir Sawant

A new entrant in Maharashtra politics, the Aam Aadmi Party, is now spreading its wings in the state. While trying hard to work up the ladder and take Congress’ place as main Opposition in the state, AAP Maharashtra chief Brigadier Sudhir Sawant talks with the Free Press Journal’s Ronak Mastakar about current activists arrest in Bhima-Koregaon violence case to the party’s future plans for Maharashtra.

You have been a part of Congress, what made you turn your back on the party and join Aam Aadmi Party?

Ans: I became Member of Parliament in 1991 from Congress, when suddenly Manmohan Singh came in the picture and was appointed as finance minister. After his appointment what he did was, he changed the age-old policy of governance and brought in globalisation, privatisation and liberalisation, out of the three I opposed was privatisation. Because those companies which were profiting from this were private companies. At that time the government went on a land selling spree. They talk of efficiency it’s nothing but crony capitalism, and that is why I opposed Congress and Manmohan Singh. In privatisation what happens is companies which have huge assets are given land at throwaway prices, and what these companies do is they sell these lands with a higher price and make a profit out of it, all this is known to the government. There is no point in selling the government land, the government sells this land cause they want money to bring down the deficit, but instead of selling the land they can give government bonds also, why to sell capital.

Manmohan Singh’s induction from World Bank to Indian Parliament has always been suspicious. After he was inducted he changed the entire policy and that is why I opposed him, it’s not only me but many other Congress MP’s also opposed his policies, cause in those policies there is inequality so there may be generations of wealth but common man has been suffering since and poverty has increased. That is why we can see phenomenal increase in wealth or GDP but the most number of farmers suicide happened during that era. Even poverty was there during Indira and Rajiv Gandhi’s regime but the number of suicides were far less.

2. Being an ex-Military official what is your say on lynchings that are happening?

Ans: There is this deep-rooted conspiracy since Independence, that Hindu and Muslims are two nations and they cannot stay together, this is a philosophy brought in by the British. This is a conspiracy of foreign forces to destabilise India, and this has been going on for many years. In 1992, Babri Masjid’s demolition is a perfect example which was done by Congress and BJP. The Intelligence chief of that area Ajoy Kumar Dhar has written in his book that Babri Masjid’s demolition plan was hatched in his house, so if IB is also involved in Babri Masjid demolition than obviously government is also involved.

And I was part of the Parliament that time and I saw Narasimha Rao neglected the whole issue, and remember him saying once Babri Masjid is gone the whole problem will be solved. And since then hatred among communities and caste is spread by political parties for their own selfish reason. And now currently government has neglected common man and is busy buying Rafale jets at higher prices and also created hatred in society, so now the entire agenda is Hindu and Muslims. So now the government which was supposed to promote development, but is now busy promoting cow and bullocks and then lynchings take place, again these lynchings divert the attention of people towards Hindu-Muslim debate, and both Congress and BJP have an equal hand in spreading communalism.

3. Saffron terrorism is on the rise in Maharashtra, after Narendra Dabholkar and latest CBI raids it is clear that Sanathan Sanstha like Hindu-outfits are on the rise spreading saffron terrorism. Your comment…

Ans: There is no such thing as ‘Saffron Terrorism’ and there is no such thing as ‘Hindutva’ cause even Hindu farmers are dying even Hindu soldiers are being killed on border, so neither farmers or soldiers are benefited by ‘Hindutva’ cause they have to run from pillar to post to find jobs, and Sanathan Sanstha people are murdering Hindus, so essentially both this terms should be eliminated from politics. So there is no term as ‘Saffron terrorism’ the term can be used is ‘Manuvadi terrorism’. This ‘Manuvadi terrorism’ was also there during the Congress era, cause Narendra Dabholkar was murdered during the Congress era. I have demanded that the killing of Dabholkar should be treated as an act of terrorism, cause once you term it an act of terrorism UAPA, Mococa, etc can be applied. So firstly who should be held guilty is Congress, and BJP is already pro-Hindus so they will not act against such outfits. Sanathan literature itself says “Jo bhi dharam ke virudhh jo kaam karega, unko maarna hamara farz hai,” so that is why most of the people who are killed are Hindus. So the people who call themselves Hindus are not following the Bhagavat Gita in which there is no mention of Hindu or Hindutva, it just says do your duty and don’t expect returns. But nowadays under the name of Hindu outfits like Sanathan Sanstha are spreading its own agenda and they want people to follow them blindly and they want to exploit people.

4. What are your plans to increase Aam Aadmi Party’s presence in Maharashtra, especially in a metropolitan city like Mumbai where your political party’s presence is close to minimal?

Ans: We will bring ‘Delhi Model’ to Maharashtra. We will bring the same facilities as Arvind Kejriwal did in Delhi which not a single government in the country has been able to achieve, like for example, government schools are developed along the lines of private schools, the AAP-led Delhi government also offers 80,000 liters of water for free, even electricity is very cheap in Delhi, why can’t Maharashtra government give all these facilities. For instance, if a person is earning Rs 10,000 and his electricity bill is Rs 4000 in Maharashtra how will that person survive. The Delhi government also has rolled out Mohalla Clinics in which people get free treatments and free medicines which is a big thing in this country where medical treatments are getting costlier day by day. All facilities which the Delhi government is giving is helping the common man to save money, around Rs 7 lakh a year a common saves in Delhi due to all these facilities. And on the other hand, people are still waiting for Rs 15 lakh which Narendra Modi has promised during 2014 general elections. The AAP-led Delhi government is also an example in itself because it is corruption free and on the other hand the other state governments in India are corrupt. So we will follow the AAP-Delhi government policies and bring all those facilities to Maharashtra once we come to power.

The other strength of the Aam Aadmi Party is its volunteers who are hardworking, dedicated and work selflessly for the party, which no other parties have. We will also mobilise the masses towards developmental model remove communalism from their mind and fill it with development, so we request the common man to vote for development and don’t vote for communalism.

5. What would you say about the arrests of left-wing activists’ and their alleged involvement in Bhima-Koregaon violence?

Ans: This is complete ‘Fascism’. India in recent times is no longer democratic it has become ‘Fascist’, it is dictatorship in the garb of democracy, that is what Hitler did and that is what Narendra Modi is doing. Even BJP MP’s or MLA are not allowed to say anything against the party because it is an order from the high command. Narendra Modi is always lying and makes false promises and does whatever he wants. Now lately so many activists who are journalists, writers have been arrested on charges of having leftist ideology, I don’t understand what is harm in having leftist ideology parties like CPM, CPI follow this ideology, unless and until you prove that they have guns or have created violence you can’t arrest them, so these arrest are done to just divert attention from Bhima-Koregaon investigation where Ekbote and Bhide are still roaming free who are the main culprits for the violence.

6. Most of the parties in the opposition are creating a united front to fight the BJP. Will AAP join the opposition too?

Ans: Congress and BJP are the same they are two sides of the same coin. The decision of the alliance will be decided by the party high command, for Assembly elections definitely, I will like to form an alliance with Non-Congress and Non-BJP parties in Maharashtra, and if that’s not possible we will contest solo. Nobody can predict in politics anything can happen. We are firm on our main agenda that is fighting against corruption. It’s the people who will take the decision that whom they want to vote. We are not scared of fighting Modi. Power of the corporate world is so immense that it can change the entire decisions of political parties, so these corporate companies want these two parties to be in power for their own benefits. And now as Arvind Kejriwal is becoming popular among the masses so these political parties and corporate companies are scared, and now Modi has started creating hurdles and targeting the AAP-led Delhi government.

7. Maharashtra government has approved two projects, Jaitapur project for electricity and Nanar refinery project. CM Fadnavis claims these projects will not only provide jobs but also solve our state’s electricity, problem. But the projects are being objected by the opposition parties and the residents of these villages. What is AAP Maharashtra’s stance on both?

Ans: This is crony capitalism. The whole world is now against Nuclear power generation, in Germany, all the nuclear reactors have been shut down, now they are going solar, so why does India need such nuclear plant, why the government wants to bring Saudi Aramco here. Jaitapur and Nanar have a large amount of greenery and tourism, these coastal areas have good amount of flora and fauna which will be destroyed if these projects come up. Looking at the aftermath, I don’t want both the project to come. We (AAP) will oppose it.

8. Recently we have seen protests related to quota reservations, Maratha quota stir and now Dhangar community. what is AAP’s stance on this? But AAP hasn’t made a comment on it yet. What is your political party’s view on the reservation?

Ans: Basically this is another attempt to destabilise India. If anybody needs to given reservations three things should be done.

The backward class commission of the state has to declare that particular community as backward class, which is in the hands of chief minister, even in past they have refused to give Marathas the reservations, Devendra Fadnavis could have done it in one month he has taken four years, and now he is saying in November he will give reservations to Maratha but by that time election process will start and then he will go back on his words and say after we come in power again that time we will give. Even if he gives reservations to Marathas in November, then the point arises of a constitutional amendment unless the constitutional amendment is made by the parliament the quota above 50% cannot be sanctioned, Modi can do it in 10 days but last four years why he hasn’t done it. And last thing, unless you know what is a population of that community, for which you need to do caste-based census and unless you know what are the actual numbers of the Maratha community you cannot give reservations to 16 or 20 percent of the said community.

So even if they give reservations but if they do not amend the constitution this process will go on and on. So, in short, they are fooling Marathas. Even Sharad Pawar and Congress fooled Marathas by not giving them reservations, and now it’s BJP. They say they will support the Maratha community and give them reservations but in reality, their actions show that they are opposing it. My saying is do caste-based census and give reservations according to the numbers, and this has been accepted by the parliament, but the Maharashtra government is not doing it. In this everyone would be benefited even Muslims would have got reservations and this would have solved the reservations problem. So basically neither the Central nor the State government is serious about reservations, what they are currently doing is politicising this issue. One thing is for sure Maharashtra government will not give reservations to Maratha community. So till Fadnavis’ term ends there will be no reservations for Marathas, there will be only promises nothing else.

9. It is only during monsoon that road/potholes issues are taken up, authorities are blaming each other for poor conditions of roads in Mumbai. But there hasn’t been a concrete solution on it yet. Because when we question the authorities they would say this road comes under the state and that under the civic body. There’s no end to this. What would you say about the apathy of the authorities?

Ans: The main problem is the quality of the roads, which is bad, and due to which every year Mumbai faces the potholes problem. The reason for the bad quality of roads is corruption which takes place between babus and contractors, why only in Mumbai, why don’t we see agitations against roads in Delhi it’s because there is no corruption there. And in lesser money, the government there builds more. But here Maharashtra is the most corrupt state and BMC is the most corrupt civic body in the country. So these are the main reasons why potholes are there and AAP will fight against the potholes and corruption both.

10. There is a growing dissent against the BJP. A lot of promises made by Prime Minister Modi in 2014 are forgotten; price rise, job loss, etc have only gone up since 2014. What your suggestion to PM Modi be?

Ans: To PM Narendra Modi, I will only say practice what you preach. Narendra Modi always tells lies but people believe it that he is telling the truth, this ability of his has destroyed the lives of people in India. And if Narendra Modi really wants to leave his mark, he can kindly do something sincere and stop giving jumlas to people in remaining 6 months.

11. What are AAP’s plans for the upcoming 2019 elections?

Ans: We are going to contest all elections in the state as well as Assembly elections. We are currently planning to contest elections in around 200 seats (out of 288) in Maharashtra. And we will contest elections on a popular movement, during which we will convince the people of the state that AAP is the only solution to end corruption and have good governance in the state, and I am sure people of Maharashtra will respond positively. In three months we have grown ten folds this shows that people of Maharashtra have accepted AAP and they want us to come in power. People from across the state are joining AAP and in next three months you will see AAP will have a good number of followers and would have created a good political stance, and by the time elections come we will be very strong, and we might replace Congress in state and become main Opposition, like in Punjab.