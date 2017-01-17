We are taking ‘utmost’ care of the Humboldt penguins, BMC to Bombay HC

Mumbai: In order to silence the critics over its move to bring the Humboldt Penguins to Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it is taking ‘utmost’ care of these rare species.

In a response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Advait Sethna, which has sought directions to the civic body to send back the seven Penguins brought from South Korea. The petition has prayed to send back these penguins, which are kept in the city’s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan (Byculla Zoo), before they are exhibited for the common public.

In its affidavit filed before the division bench presided over by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Girish Kulkarni, the BMC has said that it would not be displaying the penguins for common public as a ‘dedicated’ enclosure for them is under construction. The civic body stated that once the enclosure is ready, the birds would be kept for public exhibition.

The affidavit filed through senior counsel Anil Sakhre, said, “The penguins would be kept in an exhibition area, which would measure nearly 127 sq metres. The temperature would be maintained between 12 to 16 degrees centigrade. The exhibition area is under construction and is in its final stage. The penguins would be opened for the public exhibition once the construction is completed.”

The petition also reads, “The penguins are being taken care of round the clock by experienced professional veterinary doctors. The engineers of BMC as well as a private firm are continuously monitoring the temperature and humidity of the pool area, where the penguins are temporarily kept. The pool areas as well as the quarantine both are kept ‘spotlessly’ clean and pest control is done once in a week. The species are fed with most hygienic food.”

Timeline

July 26: Eight Humboldt penguins were flown in from Seoul.

October 23: A female penguin named Dory died after a brief illness. The controversy was erupted after the civic body was blamed for the death.