Water shortage will make Thane Marathwada soon, says Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court told Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), to take care of water in Thane city. Thane city is already facing a water problem because of the scarcity water in the city.

Justice Kulkarni at the Bombay High Court said, “Given the pace of construction in the Thane city, it is feared that Thane may become like a Marathwada in coming 10 years, and the citizens of Thane will have to face severe water shortage problems”.

Now, the population in Thane is 22 lakh and is on the rise by the going day. Only 460 million litres water is available with TMC at present. By the look of things and the way population is rising in the city in the near future, TMC will have to face a lot of problems in providing water to the citizens.

Currently the situation in some of the areas in Thane like Vartak Nagar, Samata Nagar, Kolshet, Majiwada, Godbunder, Kasarvadavali and others is so bad that the Thanekars get water only for a couple of hours in the day, which becomes far worse during the summer season. During the summers the TMC cuts the water for 2 to 3 days.

Thane is a developing city. In the last 4-5 years Thane has expanded its residential area right up till Godbunder road and the construction works still continues, which will sooner or later pose a challenge for the TMC to provide water for its citizens