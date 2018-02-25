Water seepage from Bhatsa dam destroys crops in Thane

Thane: Seepage of water from one of the canals of the Bhatsa dam on Saturday destroyed crops over a substantial area in Paleri village of Shahapur tehsil here, district officials said.

Officials said that seepage from the righ bank canal of the dam, which provides water to Mumbai, started at around 7 am on Saturday and soon inundated some fields where paddy and vegetables had been planted.

Shahapur tehsildar Ravindra Baviskar told PTI that revenue officials were currently assessing the damage and a report would be submitted to the district collector subsequently.

RS Pandav, deputy engineer of the Bhatsa Dam project, said that the seepage continued for over two hours. He added that it had reduced now and work to plug it would be taken up on Sunday. He said that the dam had not been breached.

The NCP MLA from Shahapur, Pandurang Barora, visited Paleri village and assured villagers that help would be provided to those who lost their crops.