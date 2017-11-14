Water contamination: 2000 patients hit by gastrointestinal problems in Aurangabad

Mumbai: More than 2,000 cases of ‘gastrointestinal problems’ have been reported in Cantonment Municipal Council (CMC) locality of Aurangabad in the past three days. The officials have admitted that it is a serious public health issue. On Monday, the health authorities had taken samples of the drinking water and sent them to the laboratory for examinations. “The water must have been contaminated due to which people are suffering from the ailment,” said a senior doctor.

Most of the people are showing symptoms of viral infection or gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, including loose motion and vomiting, along with influenza-like illness. As a precautionary measure, the health authorities have appealed to citizens to drink boiled water and avoid storing water.

The officials are saying that water supplied to the cantonment was infected due to which the supply has been stopped. “The water sample has been sent to the laboratory for testing. Till the actual reason is known, people should drink boiled water,” said a doctor.

The cantonment is situated on the outskirts of Aurangabad and all the required medicines are supplied to the 18 thousand people living in the cantonment. “All the basic needs for the treatment of patients suffering from gastro are being provided for by army officers and they have been admitted to the hospital for treatment,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the local health authorities have swung into action by providing additional staff to the cantonment council hospital. City-based gastrointestinal experts said it is the first time so many patients are affected by gastrointestinal disease. “The drainage water contains bacteria, parasites and other organisms that can lead to infections. The most common ones are gastrointestinal tract infections which may arise due to contaminated water and food.”