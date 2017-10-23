Watch Video: Mumbai resident creates Guinness World Record by holding 22 lit candles in mouth

When it comes to setting world records, people all across the world go to the extent of doing some absolutely bizarre things. The same thing has happened as Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya a science teacher from Mumbai nicknamed ‘Maximouth’ for his ability to stuff huge amounts of objects into his mouth has broken another record for fitting in 22 lit candles.

The Guinness World Record that documents feat like who has the longest legs in the world or which fitness buff created record for most pull-ups in a minute, shared the video of Upadhyaya with the lit candles in his mouth on their Facebook page. “22 lit candles! You can see why prolific record-breaker Dinesh Upadhyaya from India is also known as Maximouth. Tag a friend who’s celebrating their birthday.” The teacher had earlier held the record of stuffing in 12 lit candles in his mouth.

Interestingly, Upadhaya is a multiple record-holder and according to Guinness World Records, “Stuffing” records are his specialty. He holds the title for the most grapes (73) eaten in a minute and has also set a 30-second record for catching the most dice (43) with cupped hands while blindfolded. He was helped by his brother Manish who threw them.