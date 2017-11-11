Watch Video: Moving car catches fire near Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai; passengers jump to escape

Mumbai: A moving car caught fire near Girgaum Chowpatty on Friday night in Mumbai. The Indica car was on its way from Churchgate to Dadar. The vehicle was engulfed in flames within minutes.

Luckily, the passengers in the car are safe. They saw the car turning into a ball of fire in the middle of the road, and jumped out of the car in time to save themselves.

The passengers then called up the fire brigade and got the flames doused.

Watch Video here: