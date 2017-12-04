Watch Video: Meet ‘Secret Superstar’ from Jalgaon, who is winning the internet with his soulful voice

Social media is a large platform theses days to discover hidden talents, especially that of the most rare people. A similar example is of an law enforcement officer from Maharashtra. A constable from Jalgaon is the new internet sensation, thanks to his soulful voice.

A few days ago, constable Sanghpal Tayde from Jalgaon police singing in his melodious voice was captured by his friend and uploaded on YouTube. However, nobody thought that a mere fun activity would turn into something this big. This four-minute video managed to take the internet by a storm. It got such a humongous response that this constable became a singing sensation overnight. Videos of Tayde singing Kailash Kher’s popular ‘Teri Deewani’ and few Marathi songs in his uniform have left people amused. Recently, one of his videos was uploaded on a Facebook page called the Maharashtra Police-Varditala Manus. According to local reports, the video is also been going viral on WhatsApp.

According to India Times, Sanghpal had an inclination towards music even before he joined the police force. He joined the department back in 2008 but he never let his interest in music fade away. He continued singing for pleasure. He is also fond of acting and tried to pursue a career in acting as well. He has acted in many stage plays. Another amazing thing about him is that he never received any professional training or guidance in singing.