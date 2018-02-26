Free Press Journal
Watch video! Massive fire breaks out at Gokul shopping centre in Borivali

— By FPJ Web Desk | Feb 26, 2018 09:14 pm
A major fire broke out at Gokul shopping centre, S.V Road, Borivali West at 7.30 pm. It is near platform number 6 of Borivali station according to reports 6 fire engines rushed to the spot but no casualties have been reported.

There have been series of fire incident in Mumbai and Kamala mills fire was the major in a tragedy 14 people, including 11 women and 3 men, were killed and 21 others injured. The investigation is still going on. Talking more about The Kamala mills fire the blaze was reported around 12.30am from a bistro The Mojo, a rooftop restaurant in The Kamala Trade House, in Lower Parel area of south Mumbai. It quickly spread to another surrounding pub and a restaurant in the Kamala Mills Compound, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control official.

There are many major corporates, TV-radio-print media offices, more than three dozen high-end restaurants, pubs, etc, which also suffered damages in the blaze and their working was likely to be affected on Friday.TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi located near the accident spot have affected due to the fire.

 

 

 

 

 

