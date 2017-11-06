Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#TexasShooting
#GST
#ParadisePapers
Home / Mumbai / Watch Video: Major fire breaks out near Vashi station in Navi Mumbai

Watch Video: Major fire breaks out near Vashi station in Navi Mumbai

— By PTI | Nov 06, 2017 03:01 pm
FOLLOW US:

Fire breaks out at Arunachal Bhawan near Navi Mumbai's Vashi Railway Station.Twitter Image

A fire broke out at Arunachal Bhavan in neighbouring Navi Mumbai this afternoon. No one was injured in the incident, said a fire brigade official.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm in the 20-storeyed building situated near Vashi railway station, the official said.

Watch video below



(Video credits: KK Choudhary) ”

The blaze has been brought under control and the cooling off operation is currently underway, he said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, added the official.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK