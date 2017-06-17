Watch Video: Ajay Devgn tells Mumbaikars how to fight cyber crime

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn launched a video on how to deal with cyber crime in the city, on Friday. The actor launched the awareness video with Mumbai police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar.

Mumbai police shared the video on its official twitter page and also announced a Helpline number 9820810007 on which you can call for help.

Cyber crime has increases in a large way in the city. Common people get a call after which they are asked about personal things like name, address, bank account number, etc. Through the video, the actor and Mumbai Police want to spread awareness.

Watch video here

In the video, you can see that Ajay first gets a message in which some OTP code is mentioned. After that, he gets a call for the code. Ajay handles the situation very smartly. He says, he knows who they are and cuts the phone.

Launched an awareness video featuring Mr @ajaydevgn where he tells us not to reveal any sensitive bank details over the phone & rightly so pic.twitter.com/f9wjaThLvt — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 16, 2017



On the work front, Ajay Devgn is busy with his upcoming film ‘Baadshaho’. This film poster has been released recently and it shows Ajay is back with his action features. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Illeana D’cruz and Vidyut Jamwal.