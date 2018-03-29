Watch: Mahindra Bolero flies in the air after massive water pipeline bursts in Mumbai

In a shocking video, an SUV car is tossed up in the air after an underground water pipeline burst, wasting thousands of litres of water onto the streets. News agency ANI posted a video of the incident showing the Mahindra Bolero nearly 10-feet up in the air because of the high pressure of the water. Thankfully no one was injured.

According to ANI, the water pipeline burst in north-west Mumbai’s neighbourhood of Borivali. In the video, residents can be seen wading through knee-to ankle-deep water while trying to move their vehicle to safer areas. One can see a person trying to move his car when a Mahindra Bolero has been flopping on the thrust of the gushing pipe under it. And, as the pipe gave way with extreme force, the white Bolero can be seen being tossed up to a height in the air.

As per the reports, the video is from Chikoowadi in Borivali West where a 72-inch water pipeline exploded on Monday night leaving the road stuck for several hours. However, the pipe was later repaired on Tuesday around 5 pm and the water supply was restored by Wednesday morning.