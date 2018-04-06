Watch live Amit Shah addresses press conference in Mumbai

BJP president Amit Shah is addressing a press conference in Mumbai after the mega rally to celebrate BJP’s foundation day. Watch live video.

Addressing a rally here, he made stinging comments against the Opposition parties, which are making efforts to form a coalition to take on the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, by equating them to ‘snakes’, ‘mongoose’, ‘dogs’ and ‘cats’.

He also accused the Opposition of not allowing the Budget session of Parliament to function. The session concluded today.