Want a real Christmas tree? Head to these nurseries in Mumbai to pick one up!

With Christmas just a few weeks away, we are sure you have already started making your home look festive. One of the best ways to do it is with a Christmas tree. We all love setting up a beautiful Christmas tree and decorating it up with stockings and fairy lights. And if you are planning for a real tree this year then here is a list of nurseries in Mumbai that stock Araucaria and Golden Cypress trees. Here is our pick of the places to buy a real Christmas tree.

Floraland Nursery

Floraland Nursery has been around for the last 28 years and is owned by Ashok Shah. During Christmas season the nursery stocks Araucaria and Golden Cypress which costs Rs 450 and Rs 550 respectively. The size of the tree is around 2 to 2.5 feet. If you are planning for a bigger Christmas tree then the nursery also has 4 feet Golden Cypress that costs around Rs 2,000. The nursery sells an array of plants, pots and ceramic collection that are colourful and can be used for decoration purpose. It also sells Poinsettia plants that come in many colours, but with Christmas ‘red’ becomes the hot favourite. Talking about opting for a real Christmas tree, Shah says, “If one takes proper care, the tree will last for years.”

Where: Floraland Nursery, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 450 to Rs 2,000

Lila Nursery

The nursery has been around for around four decades now. Araucaria trees are considered a favourite option for Christmas trees in Mumbai. The trees here comes in different size and shapes starting from 2.5 feet. On sale are an array of plants and pots to choose from.

Where: Saraswati Road, GOI Staff Colony, Santacruz West

Cost: Rs 150 for 1 feet plant

New Meena Nursery

The nursery has stock of araucaria trees that are sourced from Pune. Not just Christmas, one can get araucaria trees here all year around.

Where: Chapel Road, Santacruz West

Cost: 2.5 feet tree for Rs 225, 5.5 feet tree for Rs 700