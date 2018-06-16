Virar: MHADA’s Konkan board to have separate lottery, 3,800 residential apartments to be built
These houses will be in addition to the total number of houses constructed by Mumbai board of MHADA. The authority has planned to conduct a lottery for at least 1,000 houses by constructing maximum houses under EWS category this year
Mumbai: The Konkan Board of Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) has planned to conduct a separate lottery-based allotment scheme through which flats would be sold to the winners. The lottery is likely to be conducted in last week of June.
Under this scheme, at least 3,800 residential apartments in Bolinj village located in Virar would be constructed. The MHADA officials said that there would be houses also constructed in Thane by the Konkan division.
“We are yet to decide the actual date of lottery as the we are in the process of calculating the sale prices and carpet area of the houses. Once we prepare a schedule in terms of type of houses to be constructed in Virar and other places, a date for lottery will be set by our board,” said Vijay Lahane, Chief Officer of Konkan board of MHADA.
These houses will be in addition to the total number of houses constructed by Mumbai board of MHADA.
The authority has planned to conduct a lottery for at least 1,000 houses by constructing maximum houses under Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category this year. The authority has planned to construct at least 400 houses under EWS category.
“We have planned to allot at least 200 flats under category of Middle Income Group (MIG) and at least 380 houses have been allotted under the category of Lower Income Group (LIG),” added the official from Mumbai board of MHADA. The Konkan board is set to begin the construction work of apartments in Virar at the earliest.
“Apart from Virar, we have chalked out a plan to construct as many as 10,000 buldings in Kokan division which is being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) scheme,” said a MHADA official. The transfer of flats to lottery winners will be done only after the winners complete the payment.
JUST ARRIVED
- Request govt’s to eliminate militancy in Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan Aurangzeb’s father
- Maharashtra: Elections for 6 municipal councils, panchayats on July 15
- Gold teaser: Akshay Kumar’s sports drama connects with audience in cinema halls
- Delhi’s air quality remains ‘severe’ for 5th day; IMD predicts thundershowers
- Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham says, My book been receiving criticism for the truth it contains
EDITOR’S PICK
Editor’s killing to keep pot boiling
The brutal gunning down of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of the daily Rising Kashmir on the eve of the festival of…
No story is bigger than a journalist’s life
“We shall meet when you come here”, Shujaat Bukhari told me over phone some months ago. We could not. I…
Because ‘PM’ (Pranabda) felt neglected
Rahul Gandhi’s Iftar party invitation to Pranab Mukherjee indicates that far from being an outcast in the Congress ranks, the…
Though nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the Aam Aadmi Party, the latest sit-in at the residence…
Decoding Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur
The deluge of media reports and commentaries on former president Pranab Mukherjee’s controversial visit to RSS headquarters in Nagpur last…